Four Gretna High School students killed, another burned in Platteview Road crash

Four of five teen girls — all Gretna High School students ages 15 and 16 — involved in a one-vehicle crash late Monday on Platteview Road died at the scene after their vehicle hit a guardrail and caught fire, authorities said.

Five teens were riding in a Ford Fusion late Monday when they crashed here, near 180th Street and Platteview Road. The vehicle caught fire. Four of the teens were pronounced dead at the scene. (Mike Plews / WOWT)

The fifth student was transported to St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln with burns after the crash, which happened just after 11 p.m. Monday near 180th Street, Sarpy County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Investigators said a Ford Fusion was on Platteview Road when the vehicle went off the road. Investigators said the car hit a guardrail, went into a ravine, and caught fire. Sarpy County officials said the car was engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.

Still early in their investigation, the Sheriff's Office is trying to determine what factors played a role in the crash. Deputies have marked the spot where the car left the road hit a guardrail. The vehicle ended up in a ravine and caught fire

The sheriff's office said names of the victims will be released when they are positively identified and families have been notified.

Platteview Road was closed during the investigation.

About 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, classmates and friends drove to the site of the crash, where they planned to place flowers to start a memorial, but Sarpy County deputies asked them to leave, telling the students the roads out here are just too dangerous.

Back at the high school, other students gathered to mourn. Gretna school officials say the five girls were very close friends all attended Gretna High School.

Grief counselors will be at the high school to help students cope with the tragic events.

GHS Principal Roger Miller sent a letter to parents Tuesday with some information about the crash:

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Dear GHS Parents,

I was informed last night that five of our high school students were involved in an accident at 180th and Platteview Rd. Four of these students were pronounced dead at the scene while a fifth was sent to St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln. Names have not been released yet to the public by the sheriff’s office so I cannot share that information with you at this time.

Our school crisis team met earlier this morning. The High School building will be open today starting at 8:30 a.m. with counselors available for any students.

Parent / student resources for death and grief can be found on the front page of our district website.

Sincerely,

Roger Miller Principal Gretna High School

