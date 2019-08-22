Foundation to make Old Market alley safer with $12,000 in improvements

More than $12,000 has been awarded by the Omaha Downtown Improvement District Foundation to make alleys safer in the Old Market.

More than $12 million has been awarded by the Omaha Downtown Improvement District Foundation to make alleys safer in the Old Market. (Lileana Pearson / WOWT)

"I'd love to be able to walk my dog and feel more safe," said Jenny Walter of Omaha. "It's all about safety, and sometimes those alleyways are so dark, and you don't know who is down there."

The foundation's grant is going to make one of the many alleys feel more like the rest of the Old Market.

"I want to be more in the light and around more people to make me feel safer," Walker said.

More lights will be one of the benefits, along with additional seating to make the space more welcoming to diners and visitors.

Unblocking the alley and making it more spacious is also on the to-do list. Eye- and nose-sores like dumpsters are going to be consolidated to make the area more pleasant on the senses.

A representative of the Downtown Improvement Foundation said in urban spaces, it's important to make as much of the area feel welcoming and accessible to the public as possible.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the awarded amount.