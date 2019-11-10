Forums to focus on help for the disabled in emergencies

Two free forums have been scheduled to hear from people with disabilities, their families and their caregivers about their experiences with emergencies or disaster situations.

The Administration for Community Living is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and it wants to hear from Nebraskans with disabilities about how they plan, respond and recover from these challenging situations.

Organizers say the sessions will help the agency improve its support, training and technical assistance during emergencies and disasters.

The first event is scheduled to run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Columbus Community Hospital, 4600 38th St. The second is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 18 at the Salvation Army Omaha Kroc Center, 2825 Y St.

Those wishing to attend are asked to RVSP at the ACL Listens website or by calling 301-588-6046.