Fort Madison officer cleared in fatal warehouse shooting

Prosecutors have cleared an officer who fatally shot an armed man at a warehouse in Fort Madison earlier this month.

A special assistant attorney general said Friday that Officer Cory Brown's shooting of Robert Elfgen was “legally justified." Officers sent Dec. 10 to the warehouse encountered Elfgen.

The West Point resident was armed with a handgun, and several warehouse workers were nearby. Authorities say Elfgen refused to follow Brown's orders and was shot when he turned to flee.

Elfgen had been searching the warehouse for a former girlfriend who worked there. He'd gone there after shooting a man elsewhere in Fort Madison.