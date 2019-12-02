Fort Dodge correctional officer assaulted while responding to cell fire

An Iowa correctional officer is recovering after being assaulted by an inmate at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility Sunday night.

Authorities said that the incident began around 10:15 p.m. when inmates started a fire in a cell. Officials said an inmate began punching and kicking an officer who opened the cell door.

The inmate then tried to assault a second officer and authorities used pepper spray to subdue the prisoner.

The flames were put out with a fire extinguisher. Authorities said the fire did not cause any damage or injuries.

The officer who was assaulted was treated by the on-site medical staff.

Officials said, "the inmate appeared to have not suffered any injuries," and the incident remains under investigation.