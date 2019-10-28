Former volleyball coach sentenced in assault case

Daniel Martin, who had served as a coach at Club Legacy Volleyball Academy in Elkhorn, was sentenced Monday in an assault case.

He was given 90 days in jail and two years probation for Assault and Negligent Child Abuse.

The accusations surfaced in 2018 and prosecutors said they were based on events in 2011. Prosecutors said the incident happened in Sarpy County at or near the home where Martin lived at the time.

Martin was originally charged with felony sexual assault but ultimately entered a No Contest plea to the lesser assault charge.