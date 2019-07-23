Former teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting children

Former Fontenelle Elementary School teacher Gregory Sedlacek was sentenced Tuesday by Douglas County District Judge James Gleason at 10:30 a.m. for three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. He won’t be eligible for parole for a minimum of 40-years.

The incident was reported back in November of 2018, teachers at Fontenelle Elementary said they saw Sedlacek behaving in an inappropriate manner with a 7-year-old student.

Sedlacek was arrested in December.

An investigation made law enforcement aware of other instances of assault and brought the other charges.

One of the other teachers from Fontenelle Elementary told 6 news that the 40-50 years in prison is not enough for what this teacher did.

In court, Sedlacek said he was sorry and that was it, afterward he left the courtroom without saying a word.

Prosecutors said the elementary school teacher used his unfettered access to children to prey on them. Kids are taught to trust their teachers and he took advantage of that.

Two families had impact statements.

One said he took from their daughter her innocence, something she can never get back. The girl is sad, angry and confused.

Another has night terrors.