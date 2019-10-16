Former superintendent convicted of Theft of Government Money

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s office, Paul Sellon, 63, of Hamburg, Iowa was sentenced for Theft of Federal Money Wednesday.

Sellon will serve 24 months in prison and then three years of supervised release, according to the release. He is also ordered to pay $314,121 in restitution to the United States Department of Education.

Sellon was the Superintendent of Santee Community Schools on the Santee Sioux Reservation in Santee from 2010 to 2014.

According to the release, Sellon received $314,121 as part of a kickback deal with an associate who was hired to be the educational consultant. This consultant was paid to provide series to the schools with finds from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act School Improvement Grant.

