Former southeast Iowa officer gets probation for painkiller thefts

A former police officer accused of stealing painkillers from a southeastern Iowa veterinary clinic has been given five years of probation.

Jefferson County District Court records say 31-year-old Ryan Mills was fined $1,000 and given a deferred judgment at his sentencing Friday. Under deferred judgments, convictions can to be removed from court records if the convicted fulfill their probation terms. Mills had pleaded guilty to burglary.

A criminal complaint says Mills was caught stealing 57 tablets of Tramadol from The Veterinary Clinic in Fairfield before business hours on Jan. 1. Later he admitted entering the clinic on several occasions to steal the opioids from a medicine cabinet. Tramadol is a controlled narcotic used to treat moderate to severe pain and is highly addictive.

Mills was a police officer in Fairfield.