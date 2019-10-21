Former show choir director agrees to plea deal in embezzlement case

A former Grand Island, Nebraska music teacher has reached a plea deal in a case of alleged embezzlement.

David Sackschewsky, 46, is accused of taking money from the Grand Island Northwest 14-Karat Gold Show Choir fund.

He was initially facing seven felony counts filed in connection with the disappearance of the money. On Friday he pleaded No Contest to felony Theft by Unlawful Taking and Second Degree Forgery. In excahnge prosecutors dropped five felony Forgery charges.

Sackschewsky was arrested after police connected him with a September, 2018 complaint regarding suspicious transactions involving the show choir bank account. Sackschewsky was the show choir director.

An employee with First National Bank Omaha flagged the choir's account in late September, 2018 after more than $20,000 in cash was taken out via ATM withdrawals.

Grand Island police said the total monetary value of the listed charges that were filed was $207,641.28.