Former principal sentenced for failing to report child abuse

An elementary school principal was sentenced to two weeks in jail and a year of probation after he failed to report a teacher reporting to him had improper contact with a child.

Eric Nelson, 49, faced a maximum of three months in jail and a fine of up to $500.

Nelson resigned as principal of Fontenelle Elementary School in June 2019 after accusations he failed to report an alleged sexual assault of a student by a teacher.

Greg Sedlacek was reported by other teachers at the school for improper contact with a student during recess.

In 2019 Sedlacek was sentenced to serve 20 to 50 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault of a child.