Former principal pleads 'no-contest' to role in child abuse case

An elementary school principal pleaded no contest Thursday to charges that he failed to report when one of the teachers reporting to him had improper contact with a child.

Eric Nelson is facing up to three months in jail and/or a fine of up to $500 for a Class 3 Misdeanor charge. The Class 3A Felony no-injury child abuse charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Nelson resigned as principal of Fontenelle Elementary School in June 2019 in the wake of accusations that he failed to report the alleged sexual assault of a student by a teacher.

The sexual assault case involves Greg Sedlacek, who was reported by other teachers at the school for improper contact with a 7-year-old student during recess.