Former Marian High School basketball coach charged with felony sex assault of child

A former part-time basketball coach at Marian High School, has been charged with first-degree sexual assault on a child, a Class 1B felony, for an incident that allegedly occurred in 2013.

On July 3, Andrea Knecht, 33, pled not guilty to the charge filed by the Douglas County Attorney Office and waived her right to appear in court.

The charges state that Knecht engaged in sexual activity with a then-14-year-old girl from January to March 2013, according to Douglas County Court documents dated July 12.

An Omaha Police report dated June 26 states during a March 19 interview with the victim, phone records from that time period "depicted several hundred calls" between the victim and Knect, who was 27 years old at the time of the alleged abuse.

According to Monday's statement from Marian High School officials, the former student posted on social media in January that Knecht had sexually assaulted her in 2013, and that the school reported the information to the authorities.

“(Knecht) was employed at Marian as a part-time basketball coach in an adjunct capacity for approximately four months," according to the Marian High School statement. "Records indicate that Marian had no knowledge of any incident during the span of her employment that would have required reporting.”

The school cannot comment on the student, but any reports of sexual misconduct are reported to authorities immediately, according to the statement.