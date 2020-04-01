LIVE AT 1PM -- Former local meteorologist facing charges of threatening county health director

6 News has learned a former Omaha mayoral communications director and local meteorologist has been booked on charges of allegedly making online terrorist threats to the Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronald Penzkowski, 57, of Omaha is in the Douglas County jail on charges of terroristic threats and stalking.

Sources tell 6 News that Penzkowski also goes by the name of Ron Gerard. He was Communication Director for Mayor Jim Suttle from 2009-2010. In the 1990s, he was Chief Meteorologist for KPTM.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to give details about the arrest and the allegations against Penzkowski.

DCSO revealed during the update that Penzkowski had threatened to lynch Dr. Pour and slit her throat. Over the span of a week, he had sent her 15 emails threatening her life.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.