Former interim Omaha mayor 'Subby' Anzaldo, 86, dies

Former Omaha Interim Mayor "Subby" Anzaldo, 86, has passed away.

Anzaldo served as interim mayor in 1994 for a few months after PJ Morgan abruptly resigned, and spent more than a decade on the City Council.

In April, Anzaldo appeared at City Council to hear that the Columbus Park Community Center would be named after him.

City officials released a statement from current Mayor Jean Stothert praising his dedication to public service:

"Subby Anzaldo was a lifelong advocate for South Omaha. As a husband and father, business owner, City Council member and interim Mayor, Subby understood responsibility, commitment and service to others. Even after he left elected office, Subby volunteered as a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals, always eager to listen and act thoughtfully.

"In May, we recognized Subby’s career and service with the commemorative renaming of the Columbus Park Community Center in the City Council district he represented so well. His name will be a forever reminder of his love for Omaha and his career in public service. It was a proud day for Subby and his family and all of us who share his spirit of service."