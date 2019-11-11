Former homeless veteran becomes success story

A local organization is doing everything it can to help any veteran who walks through its doors.

At Bellevue University's Military Veteran's Service Center they don't turn down anyone.

Greg Neville was a marine. He's most proud of his success at The Military Veteran Services Center (MVSC).

"I've been homeless four different times ...I'm a recovering alcoholic I've been straight since the fall of '99," said Neville.

Neville has lived all over. From California to Japan, and here, locally at the Open Door Mission and at The Stephen's Center.

"After awhile I got tired of playing silly games wondering when I was going to wake up and smell the coffee," said Neville.

He turned his life around because of the MVSC. The founder, J.R. Richardson is his mentor, and an air force veteran.

"We see a lot of success stories of the veteran that might need some help they are helping other veterans paying it forward," said Richardson.

Neville is doing just that, paying it forward. He volunteers at the center and also goes to Bellevue University where he will graduate in a few months.

"I'm not a quitter and I've been trying to this for a long long time you know and a lot of people would have given up on this," said Neville.