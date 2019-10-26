Former fugitive Jamie Kennedy makes initial court appearance

A former fugitive whose freedom run came to an end Wednesday night is being held on $1.6 million bond as he faces the charges against him in court.

Former fugitive Jamie Kennedy appears in court October 25, 2019

Convictions for three cases against him in Nebraska could bring Jamie Kennedy up to 46 years in prison.

He made his first court appearance Friday in connection with two of those cases.

The first is related to an incident that happened in September. Court records indicate that Kennedy threatened his estranged wife. Two weeks later he allegedly threw a phone at her before grabbing her by the throat and hitting her with a baton.

On Sunday, October 20th, Kennedy allegedly rammed his car into hers several times before police chased him into Iowa.

These incidents preceded two days of police chases we first reported Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kennedy was taken into custody Wednesday night.

The $1.6 million in bond is the collective total covering the cases in Nebraska. It's unclear what charges Kennedy will face in Iowa.