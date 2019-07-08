Former corrections officer sentenced in police union embezzling case

A former Douglas County corrections officer was sentenced Monday to 3-7 years after pleading "no contest" to charges of embezzling $173,000 from a local police union.

Daniel Glazebrook, 43, was arrested in January, accused of embezzling $173,000 from the Douglas County Corrections Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 8.

Prosecutors said the thefts took place over a period of three years beginning in January 2016. Glazebrook had served as F.O.P. Lodge 8 Treasurer.

