Former apartment maintenance man charge with multiple sexual assaults in Sarpy County

Sarpy County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who reportedly assaulted several women in an apartment complex while working as a maintenance employee there.

According to a report from the Sheriff's Office, Hector Guardado-Alfaro, 42, was arrested Thursday in Omaha on a warrant for first-degree sexual assault.

He is accused of assaulting at least four women, the report states. Guardado-Alfaro has currently been charged in three of the four cases, with action on the fourth pending.

The Sheriff's Office is asking any additional victims who would like to come forward to contact them at 402-593-1593. Victims outside Sarpy County are also encouraged to call the same number so that the information can be routed to the correct investigators.