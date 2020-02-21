Former Wis. nurse sentenced to 13 years in prison for abusing NICU infants

A former UnityPoint Health-Meriter Nurse will be spending 13 years behind bars for abusing nine infants in the hospital’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit.

Christopher Kaphaem was sentenced on 19 child abuse charges Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court.

Judge Jill Kaofsky sentenced him to 13 years in state prison followed by seven years of extended supervision on a child abuse intentionally causing great bodily harm charge.

For the remaining 18 charges, Kaphaem was sentenced to three years in prison, following by three years of extended supervision. That sentence will run concurrent to the other sentence.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in September. A criminal complaint said the infants were left with injuries including broken ribs, broken legs and a fractured skull.

The 44-year-old faced a maximum sentence of 148 years in prison as well as thousands of dollars in fines.

Madison police began investigating the infants’ injuries in February 2018. A report from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid services said the first case of abuse happened in April 2017.

After the report was released, Meriter suspended Kaphaem who had worked at the hospital for more than 14 years. His license was later suspended.

Metriter officials installed video monitoring in the NICU patient rooms and updated procedures for reporting abuse and improving work flow to monitor patients.

Copyright 2020 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.