Former Waterloo volunteer firefighter arrested for child abuse

The Waterloo Fire Department posted on Facebook in regards to a former firefighter, Tyler Davidson, being terminated from the department. He was arrested for alleged child abuse, according to an official.

The post reads in part, "The Waterloo Fire Department expects that anyone representing the Fire Department hold themselves to a high standard in order to maintain our integrity... Mr. Davidson was immediately terminated as a member of the Waterloo Fire and Rescue Department once this allegation was brought to my attention on 12-31-2019."

The post goes on to say, "Waterloo Fire and Rescue will continue to offer the highest level of service to our district and in no way will we allow one previous member's actions define the overall integrity of the entire department. We ask that everyone please respect certain privacies and allows the judicial system to do its job."