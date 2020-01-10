Former Vice President Joe Biden planning campaign stop in Council Bluffs

Former Vice President and current democratic presidential contender Joe Biden is planning another sweep through Iowa next weekend.

Biden is planning stops in Council Bluffs, Sioux City, and Indianola, Iowa, next week, according to a press release from his campaign.

12:45 p.m. Friday – Western Iowa Tech Community College, Rocklin Conference Center, 4647 Stone Ave., Sioux City.

12:45 p.m. Friday – Western Iowa Tech Community College, Rocklin Conference Center, 4647 Stone Ave., Sioux City.

6 p.m. Friday – Abraham Lincoln High School, 1205 Bonham Street, Council Bluffs.

1:30 p.m. Saturday – Location TBD.

Biden launched his "No Malarkey" bus tour in Council Bluffs last November.