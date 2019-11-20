Former UNMC chancellor dies at age 94

Charles Andrews M.D., former University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor, has died at age 94.

Andrews was the fifth UNMC chancellor and was known for his modern approach to transplantation and research.

Andrews died on November 16, at the Nebraska Medical Center following a recent stroke, according to a release from UNMC.

“Charlie was quiet in manners, but he wouldn’t flinch. He was surprisingly strong,” said John Niemann, Ed.D., former senior vice president of development, University of Nebraska Foundation.

