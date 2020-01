The Sarpy County Sheriff's office confirms a former Cass County deputy was arrested today.

Shannon Fries was booked for third-degree sexual assault.

Online records indicate fries was a former sergeant in Cass County.

According to investigators, Fries was attempting to repay the woman for her help with a recent rollover demonstration.

When the two met, the woman claims she was groped when Fries was showing her how to do a pat-down.