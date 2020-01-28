Former North Platte housing authority director gets probation, jail time

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) -- A former director of the North Platte Housing Authority has been given three years of probation and 24 days of jail time.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that 44-year-old Jennifer Smith was sentenced Monday.

She had pleaded no contest to felony theft. Prosecutors dropped other charges in exchange for her pleas.

Court documents say Smith obtained a man’s property by deception and proceeds that were, “derived, directly or indirectly, from racketeering or from collection of unlawful debt.” 

 