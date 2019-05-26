Former Mills County teacher convicted of improper contact with student

Christopher Irvin, a former art teacher at East Mills Elementary School, has been convicted on two counts involving improper contact with a student.

Mills County prosecutors say a jury convicted Irvin, of Pacific Junction, on Friday of third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Irvin is being held without bond until his sentencing at a later date, when he faces up to 12 years in prison.

A girl reported that Irvin groped her last summer and had other sexual contact with her earlier in the year. The criminal complaints say the incidents did not occur on school property.