Former Lincoln teacher convicted of sexual assault dies Wednesday morning

A former teacher sentenced for first-degree sexual assault of a minor died at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Jackson Hedrick, 27, was serving a 20- to 30-year sentence out of Lancaster County for first-degree sexual assault of a minor.

Hedrick was hired to teach social studies at Irving Middle School in August 2014 and was sentenced for the crime in late 2015.

Hedrick was being held at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, and the cause of death has not been determined, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a release.