Former Lincoln police officer sentenced for sexual assault conviction

Former Lincoln Police officer Gregory Cody has been sentenced to 12 to 16 years in prison for his First-Degree Sexual Assault conviction.

Cody, 56, was sentenced in Lancaster County Court Thursday morning. He was found guilty of sexual assault in June.

The former officer was a 27-year veteran of LPD.

A jury determined he abused his power as a police officer to threaten and coerce a victim into a sexual relationship.

The victim in the case took the stand in June saying that the relationship started out normally but she says after a few months it turned sexual. She testified that the sexual interactions began as joking but became aggressive. She said most of the forced sexual encounters took place in his LPD cruiser and personal vehicle.

Cody must also register as a sex offender and will be under supervision for the remainder of his life.