Former Lincoln daycare worker indicted on child pornography, distribution charges

A seven-count indictment has been announced against Titus Miller, a former employee at Playful Painters in Lincoln who has been arrested on child pornography charges.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced the indictment of Miller, 26, on Wednesday morning.

The indictment charges Miller with the sexual exploitation of five children between August 17, and October 15, 2019.

The first five counts of the Indictment charge the production of child pornography. Miller could face 15-30 years for each charge.

Two additional charges have been brought against Miller for distributing child pornography. Both carry a possibility of 5-20 years in prison.

Miller’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 13, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. before Magistrate Judge Cheryl R. Zwart in Lincoln

"Today’s indictment is evidence of our continued resolve to find those that prey on children in our community," said Special Agent in Charge Kristi Johnson. "We appreciate our partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office, the Lincoln Police Department, and the Lancaster County Attorney in this very important investigation."

Miller had already been charged with production of child pornography, as state prosecutors have charged him with four felony counts of child sexual assault.

A court document says the crimes involve four children and occurred between July 31 and Sept. 16.

The FBI established a website to help investigators identify any children who may have been victimized by Miller. The site's home page says Miller worked at Playful Painters Child Care and says he "allegedly sexually assaulted and covertly produced sexually graphic videos and photographs of his victims."