Former LPD officer sentenced on sexual assault charges

A former Lincoln Police officer found guilty of first-degree sexual assault will serve 12-16 years in prison.

Gregory Cody, 56, was sentenced in Lancaster County Court Thursday morning.

Cody was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault in June. He was an LPD officer for 27-years.

A jury determined Cody abused his power as a police officer to threaten and coerce a victim into a sexual relationship.

Cody must also register as a sex offender, and will be under supervision for the remainder of his life.

Cody's arrest followed an investigation stemming from a report made by the victim to a health care professional at Bryan West Hospital.

Court records show Cody released the victim from custody and did not take her into Emergency Protective Custody (EPC) following a situation in July of 2016. Cody used this encounter to "assert his will over her" in the future, according to records.

"She stated that Officer Cody told her that she was "pretty" and that she would "owe him" for not taking her into Emergency Protective Custody during the 2016 incident previously described," the affidavit states.

The victim in the case took the stand in June, saying that the relationship started out normally but she says after a few months it turned sexual.

She testified that the sexual interactions began as joking but became aggressive.

She says most of the forced sexual encounters took place in both his LPD cruiser and personal vehicle.