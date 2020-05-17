Former Junior Jays discuss the future of college baseball

The college baseball landscape could be extremely different in 2021.

(MGN)

After the coronavirus pandemic, the majority of the 2020 season was cancelled, which prompted the NCAA to allow another year of eligibility for players affected.

With an MLB draft that has a significantly smaller number of selections, fifth-year seniors returning, and a new incoming freshman class, college baseball could have the most stacked teams in years.

There are so many questions about how the NCAA will handle the situation.

Will rosters be expanded? Will there be different rules?

One of those five-year guys returning is former Junior Jay and current Kansa senior Brett Vosik.

Vosik said he feels a bit of anxiety regarding the status of next season, but also feels like there could be some great baseball on display.

"Yeah, it's definitely going to be tough. Scholarships are definitely going to be an issue," Vosik said. "It's going to be tough, but college baseball could be the best its ever been."

Kansas State sophomore Dylan Phillips feels the same and is excited about the potential competition.

At the same time, he's trying to ignore the questions and any negativity.

"I just try to prepare like it's going to be a normal season next year, and we'll kind of just deal with whatever changes happen when they happen," Phillips said.

Some of the anxiety comes from the biggest question: Will there be a college baseball season and will it start on time?

Bill McGuire is a current NCAA umpire. He played for Creighton Prep and then the Huskers. He followed that up with a professional career.

He said right now, there's no way to know what will happen until we see what happens with college football and basketball.

Those are the two sports that bring in the most money for schools.

McGuire acknowledged baseball programs have much smaller budgets.

"If those two sports don't go off or if they go off late, who knows what's going to go on? This is all speculation," McGuire said.

If certain schools don't play football, will there be money to fund baseball?

If football and basketball are pushed back, does baseball play a shortened season?

Will teams have to travel less to save money?

The point: there are more questions than answers.

We'll have to wait and see what happens.