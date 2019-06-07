Former Iowa Gov. Brandstad trying to stop civil trial

The attorney for former Gov. Terry Branstad has filed a request to the state supreme court that seeks to stop a civil trial already underway.

Branstad and two former staff members were sued by former Iowa Workers' Compensation Commissioner Christopher Godfrey, who claims he was pressured to quit after Branstad took over as governor. Godfrey claims it was because he's gay, but Branstad denies he knew the former commissioner was gay.

The attorney that filed the lawsuit says the trial judge is allowing Godfrey to put Branstad's positions on gay marriage on trial.

Many say that the request to stop the trial is "very unusual."