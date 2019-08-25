Former Iowa Bachelor star accepts 2-year prison sentence

Buchanan, Iowa (WOWT)-- An Iowa man who appeared on “The Bachelor” has now accepted a suspended two-year prison sentence for his role in a fatal crash.
Chris Soules agreed to the sentence and supervised release Friday.
Soules also agreed to pay a $600 fine.
Soules pleaded guilty in November to a reduced charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident that killed 66-year-old Kenny Mosher.
He was arrested after he rear-ended the man’s tractor.
Soules reportedly called 911, performed CPR and waited for first responders, but left the scene before officers arrived.