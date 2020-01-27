Former Husker coach Pelini resigns from YSU, takes LSU DC job

Former Nebraska football coach Bo Pelini has resigned as head football coach at Youngstown State University to take a job as defensive coordinator at LSU, according to an announcement made by the YSU athletics department.

Pelini, a Youngstown native, spent the last five years as coach of the Penguins.

He coached the Big Red from December 2007 to November 2014.

He also coached one game as interim coach of the Huskers in 2003. He led the team to a win over Michigan State in the Alamo Bowl.

His overall record with Nebraska was 67-27.

The YSU announcement included several quotes from Pelini.

"The experience for me professionally to coach my hometown university and to appear in a championship game, is something I will always treasure. For Mary Pat and I, Youngstown will always hold an element of home for us with our children graduating from Cardinal Mooney High School and so many of our family members residing here. My YSU days will always be special for the entire Pelini family," said Pelini.