Former Hawkeye quarterback's brother among two killed in Nashville

Former Iowa Hawkeye quarterback C.J. Beathard’s younger brother was killed in a disturbance outside a Nashville, Tennessee bar early Saturday morning.

Our sister station, KCRG TV, reports that authorities say it happened during a fight among several people at 2:30 a.m. outside of Dogwood Bar & Grill on Division Street.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were stabbed. They were taken to a Nashville hospital where they died. A third man, who was also stabbed, was treated and released from a hospital.

Detectives are looking for the person, or people, responsible for the stabbings.