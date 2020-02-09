Former Gross Catholic standout is shooting for 2020 summer games

Dylan Travis once helped lead the Gross Catholic basketball team to the state championship game.

Omaha native Dylan Travis goes up for a dunk while practicing to compete in 3x3 basketball on 2/9/20.

His senior season, he was named first team all Nebraska.

He followed that by helping win a national championship at Florida Southern, and then playing four years internationally.

Now, he's trying to make big moves in 3x3 basketball.

Travis was selected as one of 16 to compete in Chicago this week for four spots on a team that will try to get the USA qualified for the 2020 Olympics.

3x3 is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer.

“It would be amazing. It would be a dream. I’m just a kid from Omaha. [I] never thought that this would happen,” Travis said.

If the US qualifies, Travis and the rest of his 3BALL Nebraska teammates would attend the Olympic Trials in Las Vegas in April.

Travis currently teaches special education and coaches basketball at Omaha Westside High School.

He says the opportunities in front of him are a blessing.

“I feel like I’d be making my family proud and then everywhere that I’ve gone, just to make everyone that believed in me very proud. To represent your country on the Olympic stage, I feel like it doesn’t get any better than that,” said Travis.

The game is played tournament-style with a special type of ball.

The games are either ten minutes, or the first team to 21 points.

If an overtime is needed, the first team to score two points wins.

“It’s really exciting to watch – the intensity, the speed of the game," said 3BALL USA CEO, Michael Wranovics.

Wranovics said that 3BALL USA is working to make Omaha the nation's home for 3x3 basketball.

For more information, visit 3ballnebraska.com.