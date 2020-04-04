Former Creighton coach headed to Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Creighton coach and athletic director Eddie Sutton was announced as part of the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class on Saturday.

Sutton served as the school's men's basketball coach and AD from 1969 to 1974.

During that time, he went 82-50. That included two wins for the Bluejays in the '74 NCAA Tournament.

The class of 2020 enshrinement festivities starts on August 28.

Sutton, who was a four-time National Coach of the Year, joins Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Rudy Tomjanovich,Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens and Patrick Baumann in the 2020 class.

