Former Children's Hospital pharmacy director sentenced for wire fraud

Former Children's Hospital and Medical Center pharmacy director Lisa Kwapniowski has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

According to terms of a settlement with the Nebraska Department of Health and Humans Services, Kwapniowski agreed to admit to allegations that she embezzled more than $4 million from the hospital by billing for a make-believe drug called Broxcilam. She additionally agreed to relinquish her pharmacy license for at least two years.

She was sentenced Monday afternoon and could have faced up to 20 years behind bars.

Kwapniowski was the pharmacy director at Children's until the summer of 2018 when she was fired.

She was ordered to pay back the money.