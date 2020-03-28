Foreign exchange program ends early due to COVID-19

Coronavirus has closed schools and most school activities. Now one Papillion La Vista High School senior has to part ways with his family sooner than expected.

Daniel Widlund said, "I was really looking forward to prom and graduation and soccer season because we were going to have a really good soccer team this year."

Typical thoughts from a senior in high school.

Stacey, Daniel’s exchange mother said, "It's been nothing but a great experience."

Daniel Widlund is a foreign exchange student from Sweden, and come Monday, he'll be back home about 3 months before he was supposed to be.

"I feel bad not being able to not being able to play soccer, go to prom and graduation is cancelled," said Daniel.

In Sweden, schools don't do things the same as the U.S.

Now the family is spending as much time together as possible remembering all the great times they had like family trips to Jamaica, playing games, and watching Daniel live out dreams like playing American football.

"For not knowing him eight months ago, I feel like I’ve known him now for his entire life," said Stacey.

They say they plan to keep in touch. They refuse to say goodbye, only see you soon.

"He’ll forever be a part of our family," said Stacey.

Daniel was actually set to return to Sweden last week, but his family was exposed to coronavirus. He says his parents are doing just fine, and he's glad to have a few extra days with his American family.

