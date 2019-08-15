Foot-framed art display designed to help curb ozone problems

No, Bigfoot has not been stomping around Midtown Crossing. The footprints are part of a new art installation bringing attention to the air quality in the metro while offering ideas about how to help make improvements.

The Little Steps Big Impact campaign is placing oversized footprints on the ground in high-traffic places throughout the city.

The footprints have phrases on them that offer suggestions people can use to lower their impact on ground level ozone.

In the summer months especially, those levels can exceed federal limits. That affects public health and can result in penalties for the city.

Sue Cutsforth, Information Officer with Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, said, “We want people to know that they can take small actions that help improve the situation. We want them to be aware of it but also to take those small actions that can together make a big difference."

For more information you can visit the website, littlestepsbigimpact.com.