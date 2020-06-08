Food programs continue into summer for Papillion-La Vista Community Schools

Papillion La Vista Community Schools has been holding weekly drives where families can come pick up meals if they need help during the coronavirus shutdown.

An empty cart rolls by as crews at La Vista Middle School head back inside for another round of boxes filled with food. It appeared busy, but this was actually a slow day compared to just a few weeks ago.

"We've had the numbers drop just a little bit," said Tammy Aldrich.

Tammy Aldrich is the Food Services Supervisor for the district. In contrast to what they were seeing at La Vista Middle, her co-workers at Golden HIlls Elementary weren't quite as busy.

But despite the drop in demand, Aldrich says they are going to continue to prepare for a higher need.

"Our purpose of the program is we don't want any students to go hungry. So we want to be available for the community to come and get what they need," she said.

This program started after coronavirus shut down schools, but the district recently received funding to keep it going through summer break.

"We want to be part of the solution, and any family in need we want to be there to help support them," said Dr. Andy Rikli.

Superintendent Dr. Rikli says they were providing somewhere around 20,000 meals per week when they first started.

"On most weeks, we were serving at least 2,000 approaching 2,500 families," he explained.

Right now, he's not concerned about the drop in numbers. He hopes it's a good sign, meaning some families are less in need. He says, at the moment, the drop in demand shouldn't hurt future funding of these programs.

"We want to make sure we're doing what we need to do from a compliance standpoint, but the bigger issue is we just want to make sure that there's no unmet need in the community. So if there are families out there that we could be serving, we want to be serving them," he said.

Dr. Rikli says the district spoke with the USDA, and is working with them on being able to provide some fresh produce to families who need it in the coming weeks.