Food pantries scramble to keep up amid coronavirus threat

Local food pantries are feeling the pressure, trying to adapt and keep up with demand as the coronavirus spreads.

“It kind of feels like the twilight zone because in the 10 years I’ve been at together this has never happened,” said Mike Hornacek, President and CEO of the Together Inc. He’s referring to an empty room at their food pantry. It’s typically packed with people waiting their turn to pick up some groceries, but starting Monday, they’ve moved the operation outside.

“We are trying to help as many as people as we can as efficiently as possible, in the shortest amount of time possible, with the least amount of contact,” said Hornacek.

Workers have been busy moving food off the shelves and into bags ready to hand over outside, rather than allowing people into the building.

The pantry first and foremost will move to a pick-up style pantry at the south side of the building at our dock, so that we can protect our program participants and staff,” said Hornacek.

Beyond making sure everyone is safe Hornacek is concerned with keeping up with demand.

“When really everything in the community comes to a screeching halt,” said Hornacek. “A lot of our normal sources of food also come to a screeching halt.".

Monday morning the Food Bank for the Heartland making its own call for donations

"Over the weekend we received many generous donations from individuals online. We need that to unfortunately keep coming because we have a lot of need that we are going to have to try and fill,” said Brian Barks, President, and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland.

The Together Pantry relies on the Food Bank for a lot of their supply, as well as grocery stores - with those donations drying up as shelves go empty.

“We need help more than ever to make sure we can keep up with the increasing demand that we're going to be expecting,” said Hornacek, noting monetary donations go a long way. They are also asking for donations of hand sanitizer and soap. Food donations are also welcome.

