Food bank stays open to volunteers over holiday to pack backpacks

On this Martin Luther King Day, one local organization is doing things a little differently.

The Food Bank for the Heartland is bustling today. Its volunteer center has traditionally been closed on this holiday, but not today.

Brian Barks, President/CEO of the Food Bank for the Heartland said, "We opened our volunteer center on this Martin Luther King Day this year to help entice volunteers to come in and help us out with projects we need done."

"Folks have come in and responded, which is awesome," said Barks.

More than 100 volunteers will help pack more than 35,000 lunches today.

"The folks behind are packing backpacks, bags of food for our Backpack Program which go to elementary age students across Nebraska and Western Iowa who are at risk for hunger,” said Barks.

La’aszja Williamson is a volunteer.

"Martin Luther King was a visionary, he wanted everyone to have equal rights. And Martin Luther King Day is a service day to help people and give back,” said Williamson.

Because it's going so well today, you can count on these doors being open again next year.

"Certainly we received a great response today, so it's definitely something we'll do from here on out,” said Barks.

The Food Bank for the Heartland relies on people lending their time year-round. For more information about volunteering at the food bank visit their website.

