Food bank prepares to keep kids fed amidst coronavirus concerns

The outbreak of Coronavirus is threatening to stop the distribution of thousands of meals, forcing plans into the works to make sure nobody goes hungry

At The Food Bank for the Heartland volunteers are taking extra care to wash their hands, put on gloves, and make every effort to keep the virus away.

“Quite Frankly to operate our foodbank we need volunteers,” said Food Bank for the Heartland President and CEO, Brian Bark.

Without volunteers putting in time at the food bank, the distribution of thousands of meals a week would be crippled.

“I would say the absolute worst-case scenario for us would be if we are not able to have any volunteers in our building,” said Bark.

The food bank's Backpack Program is a prime example of what's at stake; it provides meals to students who otherwise may go hungry at home.

“We distribute about 8,300 hundred bags a week to about 250, 260 different schools throughout Nebraska and Western Iowa,” said Barks.

One of the concerns right now is how to keep those students fed if schools have to shut down because of the Coronavirus

“It’s something that we're in communication with, with Omaha Public Schools,” said Bark.

There's no concrete plan in place at this point, but all options are on the table.

“One potential is our mobile pantry that we utilize in which we take food to a specific location and then distribute it to families in need that's one potential model we could use,” said Bark.

Keeping children fed is also top of mind at Omaha's Youth Emergency Services.

“We serve 50 to 60 youth a night,” said Mary Fasier Meints, Executive Director of Youth Emergency Services. “There's a hot meal whenever we're open.">

This program also depends on volunteers, but not at the expense of keeping the virus at bay. A notice went out Tuesday asking anyone volunteering to cook a meal to take note.

“If they're not feeling well we want them to let us know and we'll find another meal,” said Frasier Meints.

The ability to adapt is something The Foodbank for the Heartland is also confident it can do.

“We are in the business of feeding people and that's what we want to do and need to do,” said Barks.

