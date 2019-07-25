Food Bank sees massive spike in demand, first half of 2019

More and more people in parts of Nebraska and Iowa are in need of a meal, and this year’s historic flood has a lot to do with it.

The impact is being felt from the southern part of Iowa all the way to Omaha.

"They've needed help, so they've come all the way to downtown, a pretty far drive for them, but they're in that much need for food,” said Jerry Brocky, manager at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

The Food Bank of the Heartland has served 48 percent more people in the first six months of this year, compared to last. They supply food pantries throughout parts of Iowa and Nebraska and attribute much of the increased demand to the floodwaters.

"We've had a steady amount where we're constantly busy, stocking the shelves,” said Brocky. “We didn't have any breaks during three-and-a-half hours we're open twice a week."

At the Together Inc. Food Pantry, they’re on pace to see at least 10,000 more people come through their doors this year than last year. Mike Hornacek is the CEO of Together Inc. He said it’s not just flood victims feeling the pinch.

According to the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, the area’s relatively low wages combined with the increased cost of living is a concern.

"Even if you were just making it by before, you're not making it by anymore, and so I think a lot of that is contributing to the increased traffic that pantries like Together are experiencing,” said Hornacek.

People like Brian Rocha, who relies on the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. "I live in the neighborhood, so it's convenient and they're always here when you need them,” said Rocha.

In response to the flood, the Food Bank of the Heartland set up mobile food pantries that currently go into Schuyler, Nebraska and Sidney, Iowa once a month. In September, they will add another mobile unit to serve the Valley, Nebraska area.

