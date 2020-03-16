Food Bank for the Heartland sounds alarm as Coronavirus spreads

The Food Bank for the Heartland is sounding the alarm; expecting to see unprecedented demand as the Coronavirus spreads.

“Over the weekend we made an emergency purchase of $200,000 worth of food,” said Brian Barks, President, and CEO, Food Bank for the Heartland. “That's unbudgeted but we need it - it's the right thing to do."

One of the primary concerns is getting children fed; many of whom are missing out on meals because of school shutdowns.

“We are working diligently with them because we understand Omaha Public Schools has the most need and most demand in our community,” said Barks.

Right now Omaha Public Schools is asking families to use the Food Bank's mobile food pantries, as well as local food pantries, which also rely on the food bank for a lot of their supply.

“Over the weekend we received many generous donations from individuals online -- we need that to unfortunately keep coming because we have a lot of need that we are going to have to try and fill."

Perhaps taking off a bit of the pressure, Council Bluffs’ schools will continue to offer school meals.

“Tomorrow we start feeding them at 9 different sites,” said Vickie Murillo, Council Bluffs School District, Superintendent. “We will have those doors open of those schools from 11 to 1."

The meals will be handed out through a drive-up or walk-up setting to avoid bringing large groups together. The food bank's mobile pantries will do the same.

