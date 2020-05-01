Food Bank for the Heartland looks for donations amid pandemic

Food Bank for the Heartland continues to serve families facing unemployment and school closures.

They're asking for your help so they can keep providing. Demand for help is expected to increase into June.

Compared to this time last year Food Bank for the Heartland is reporting a 38 percent increase in demand.

Volunteers are still boxing meals together -- but they've lost half of their usual food donations.

The coronavirus is halting the meals they receive from mass distributors.

Tomorrow morning, you can help by donating non-perishable foods at their drive-through food drive at their warehouse location near 108th and J streets.

Donations will help provide families up to 10 days’ worth of meals. The drive lasts from 9 a.m. until noon.

