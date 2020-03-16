Fontenelle Forest closes, cancels events, trails remain open to members

Fontenelle Forest will be closed to the public beginning today through March 31 because of coronavirus concerns, the organization announced Sunday.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Trails will remain open to members today between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The decision was made after state and local agencies recommended limitations to public events and gatherings, the organization said in a press release.

"Fontenelle Forest is not aware of any guests or employees who have reported having the symptoms of or tested positive for the coronavirus," they said.

The Nature Center and all other forest buildings will be closed to the public ncluding Raptor Woodland Refuge.

All programs and events are canceled through March 31.

Member fob access to the trails will be available from dawn to dusk seven days a week.

TreeRush Adventures will also be closed.