Fontenelle Forest closed for deer population control

Fontenelle Forest has closed temporarily as hunters help maintain the deer population. Unlike other areas in the state, Fontenelle Forest has been able to maintain the population, but it wasn’t always that way.

Bruce Gregory has been doing controlled hunts for decades when the deer population was at its worst.

“It used to be really terrible though here as far as the amount of deer, there were deer all over the place,” said Gregory.

Gregory believes the worst was about in 1996.

According to forest ranger Jim Beebe, it’s called down.

“It’s more of a maintenance hunt, it’s not like the deer are extremely overpopulated,” said Beebe.

Beebe is on the lookout for doe.

“If you take one doe you are taking out at least two if not three come spring,” said Beebe.

Controlling the population is crucial for vegetation, it allows for new growth, according to Beebe.

It also could help prevent car accidents.

Fewer deer also means less competition for food, but the deer shot by Gregory will become his food.

The park and trails will reopen on Friday.

