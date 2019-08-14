Fontenelle Elementary starts the school year fresh with new principal

Omaha Public Schools went back to school Wednesday, one school is looking forward to a fresh start to this year.

Students at Fontenelle Elementary were greeted by Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan as they walked into their first day.

“I don’t know what it is about the school year, the excitement about the school year is better than even the calendar year,” said Logan.

Along with the students, it is also Principal Heather Roger’s first day. She is leading a school that is healing.

Roger’s predecessor, Eric Nelson, resigned in June after accusations that he failed to report a teacher who had sexually assaulted some students.

The superintendent urged that she will be at the school monthly to make sure promises are kept to both students and parents for this fresh start.

“We have a variety of support and we will make sure that those supports are in place,” said Logan.

As the healing begins, Logan reminds parents that this is not the only day they will see her.

“We as a district have wrapped our arms around Fontenelle because that’s what we do and we will continue to do hat to make sure every child’s needs are met,” said Logan.

The school also has new goals for the year.

“Such as our attendance, such as our math goals, also learning about phonics, which we just started this year K through 3,” said Principal Rogers.

Fontenelle Elementary is one of seven schools with a new principal this year.